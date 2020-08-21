Timeline of arrests, charges in Lawrence County homicide investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested all nine suspects wanted in connection to a Lawrence County homicide investigation.

Investigators say Sarah Pasco, 28, of Aurora, Missouri, and another woman were shot on the night of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pasco died from injuries.

Authorities say the second woman survived and led deputies to Pasco’s body in a well in the town of Miller, Missouri. Investigators believe the two were kidnapped, then taken to that location.

Lawrence County detectives worked with multiple other agencies around southwest Missouri to track down nine suspects. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the violent shooting that killed Pasco and critically injured the other woman. Court records really don’t list any particular reason.

“The investigation is really just beginning as all the pieces to this puzzle will now be put into place,” said the sheriff’s office Thursday.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said his team worked hard to quickly investigate Sunday night’s shooting, which led to the arrests of nine people within three days.

“Everybody in the group at least knew somebody there,” Sheriff Delay said. “It’s not like everybody knew everybody personally, but somebody there, knew somebody there. That type of thing. If that makes sense.”

Here is a timeline of the arrests and charges regarding the homicide investigation:

Tuesday, August 18

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:

Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri

Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri

Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Missouri

Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri

Wednesday, August 19

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:

Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri

Christina N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, Missouri

Thursday, August 20

The following suspects turned themselves in to Lawrence County Jail:

Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Missouri

Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri

The final suspect was taken into custody in a motel room in Branson:

Gary Wayne Hunter, Jr., 23, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri

CHARGES

According to court records, Cypret, Delong, Parks, Knapp, Henderson, Sheridan and Hunter all face felony charges over the death.

Charges for these suspects include first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault or attempt of serious physical injury to a special victim.

THE LATEST

Earlier this week, Sheriff Delay told KY3, while the authorities don’t have confirmation yet, drugs may have played a part.

“We have preliminary information on a lot of that (drugs),” the sheriff said. “When it comes down to it the involvement of drugs is what essentially the root of all this evil is right now.”

Investigators are still searching for answers.

“We know that there is some belief that they may be a part of a local gang,” Sheriff Delay said. “There is some belief that they’re just a group of people. That’s kind of what we’re doing right now is eliminating some of those questions, trying to figure out just exactly what those associations were and how they all came together at this point.”

