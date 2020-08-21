Advertisement

Timeline of arrests, charges in Lawrence County homicide investigation

Nine arrested in a Lawrence County death investigation.
Nine arrested in a Lawrence County death investigation.(Lawrence County Sheriff)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested all nine suspects wanted in connection to a Lawrence County homicide investigation.

Investigators say Sarah Pasco, 28, of Aurora, Missouri, and another woman were shot on the night of Sunday, August 16, 2020. Pasco died from injuries.

Authorities say the second woman survived and led deputies to Pasco’s body in a well in the town of Miller, Missouri. Investigators believe the two were kidnapped, then taken to that location.

Lawrence County detectives worked with multiple other agencies around southwest Missouri to track down nine suspects. Investigators are trying to figure out what led to the violent shooting that killed Pasco and critically injured the other woman. Court records really don’t list any particular reason.

“The investigation is really just beginning as all the pieces to this puzzle will now be put into place,” said the sheriff’s office Thursday.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said his team worked hard to quickly investigate Sunday night’s shooting, which led to the arrests of nine people within three days.

“Everybody in the group at least knew somebody there,” Sheriff Delay said. “It’s not like everybody knew everybody personally, but somebody there, knew somebody there. That type of thing. If that makes sense.”

Here is a timeline of the arrests and charges regarding the homicide investigation:

Tuesday, August 18

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:

Andrew J. Cypret, 27, of Billings, Missouri

Lyle B. Delong, 23, of Stotts City, Missouri

Diona B. Parks, 26, of Stotts City, Missouri

Sierra Dunham, 18, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri

Wednesday, August 19

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests:

Steven C. Calverley, 30, of Republic, Missouri

Christina N. Knapp, 38, of Stotts City, Missouri

Thursday, August 20

The following suspects turned themselves in to Lawrence County Jail:

Kimberly K. Henderson, 47, of Stotts City, Missouri

Frank J. Sheridan, Jr., 27, of Aurora, Missouri

The final suspect was taken into custody in a motel room in Branson:

Gary Wayne Hunter, Jr., 23, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri

CHARGES

According to court records, Cypret, Delong, Parks, Knapp, Henderson, Sheridan and Hunter all face felony charges over the death.

Charges for these suspects include first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault or attempt of serious physical injury to a special victim.

THE LATEST

Earlier this week, Sheriff Delay told KY3, while the authorities don’t have confirmation yet, drugs may have played a part.

“We have preliminary information on a lot of that (drugs),” the sheriff said. “When it comes down to it the involvement of drugs is what essentially the root of all this evil is right now.”

Investigators are still searching for answers.

“We know that there is some belief that they may be a part of a local gang,” Sheriff Delay said. “There is some belief that they’re just a group of people. That’s kind of what we’re doing right now is eliminating some of those questions, trying to figure out just exactly what those associations were and how they all came together at this point.”

RELATED: Friend speaks out as new details released on Lawrence County murder

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

WATCH @ 2:30: Springfield-Greene County Health Department updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Greene County Health Department will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at 2:30 p.m.

Sports

Fox says Brennaman won’t announce NFL games after slur

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thom Brennaman will not be calling NFL games on Fox after using an anti-gay slur on air during a Cincinnati Reds broadcast.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Full of hot air

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

News

Missouri school districts wrestle with dilemma of reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While teachers from one suburban Kansas City school district plan to protest the resumption of in-person classes, parents from another a few miles away are protesting because their kids aren’t going back to school.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Missouri State reports 29 positive COVID-19 tests among students Thursday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
On Thursday, Missouri State learned that 29 students who were recently on campus tested positive for COVID-19, according to a COVID-19 tracker from the university.

News

Fit Life: A Relaxing Bedtime routine that’s good for your back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paul Adler
On this Fit Life, we’re getting you and your kids set for back-to-school with a relaxing bed time routine.

News

Greene County organizations benefit from millions in CARES Act money

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The Greene County Commission awarded more than $10 million of its CARES Act Funding to organizations throughout the county to support education, healthcare and non-profits’ COVID-19 expenses.

News

Requirements for substitute teachers temporarily broadens in Missouri

Updated: 5 hours ago
Substitutes will no longer need 60 hours of credits to apply.

News

ON YOUR SIDE PODCAST: College students and credit cards, business license 101 and Kristi Fulnecky on future lawsuits

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ashley Reynolds
Here's what we're talking about this week.

Local

Residents in Fair Play, Mo. are trying to keep a meat processing plant from moving into town

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
People who live in Fair Play, Missouri, are trying to keep a meat processing plant from moving into town. Fair Play's Board of Alderman had plans to meet tonight to consider allowing the plant but canceled at the last minute. As Christine Morton tells us, that did not stop the opposition from showing up at city hall.