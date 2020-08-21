Advertisement

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced its new Election Mail website Friday, part of its effort to inform voters and officials ahead of the November election, the agency stated.

“The American public can rely on the United States Postal Service to fulfill our role in the electoral process,” the website states. “We provide a secure, efficient and effective way for citizens to participate when policymakers decide to use mail as part of their elections. We have a robust and tested process for proper handling and timely delivery of election mail.”

The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS said in a news release that it provides links to federal election resources as well as state-specific resources, as well as links to resources supporting the participation of overseas and military voters.

The USPS also encouraged voters to request and submit their ballots as early as possible.

The website was announced the same day as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions in a Senate committee hearing on recent mail delays.

Several states have filed lawsuits against the USPS, claiming changes in policies will undermine mail-in voting.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot Dry Weekend

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
It has been a beautiful day across the Ozarks with less humidity and lots of sunshine. Tonight, outside of a few high clouds, we’ll see mainly clear skies and another cool night with light and variable winds and lows mainly in the mid-60s. On Monday, we’ll start off with mostly sunny skies, but a weak boundary (essentially a weak cool front) will slide southeast through the area during the afternoon and evening hours. Even though this is a weak boundary, I think it has just enough energy that it will squeeze out a few rain showers along it as it moves through.

VOD Recordings

Greene County CARES act

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Local

Body found in Arkansas search area for missing woman, sheriff cannot confirm identity

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities in northeastern Arkansas have discovered a body in the area being searched for a woman who disappeared after going for a run.

National

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials.

News

Mass influx of new students? Lake of the Ozarks area schools say ‘not really’

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
Social media rumors claimed families from large cities with strict coronavirus guidelines were moving to the Lake of the Ozarks and enrolling their students in local schools. While some of that has happened, there hasn't been a huge change in total number of students.

Latest News

News

Jacy Snider named Ozarks Firefighter of the Year

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Robert Hahn reports.

News

Missouri State University sees rise in COVID-19 cases after first week of classes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
As Missouri State University finishes up its first week of classes, the school is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

National

Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Navy intelligence specialist Colleen Grace was asleep on a remote air base in Iraq in 2019 when she was woken up by knocking on the door next to her room, and then a voice she recognized.

Sports

Phil Mickelson debuts on Champions Tour in Ozark

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Chad Plein
Phil Mickelson, one of the most popular players and top talents in the history of golf, announced today that he will be playing in the PGA TOUR Champions tournament taking place at Ozarks National from Monday, Aug. 24 through Wednesday, Aug. 26.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 1,227 new cases, Arkansas adds 887 cases

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Local

Authorities arrest two in Laclede County meth bust, second in the last two weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap says this marked the second methamphetamine bust in the county over the last two weeks.