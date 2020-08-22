After 65 years Grant Ave. Baptist Church daycare service closing its doors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - What is believed to be Springfield’s very first daycare facility opened in 1955 at the Grant Avenue Baptist Church.

For 50 of those 65 years Janice Sartin has been there influencing thousands of young lives like 37 year-old John Mitchell, who came there as a toddler and years later brought his two sons to the daycare as well..

“She did an excellent job putting the building blocks of my soul,” Mitchell said. “Starting it on the right track. Everything about her is peaceful and kind.”

The 76 year-old Sartin remembers every student she’s ever had including John’s childhood tendency to bite people.

“He had one little girl that he liked in particular and he would bite her almost every day,” Janice said with a laugh. “We began to call him ‘John the Biter’ instead of ‘John the Baptist’.”

Sartin has been at the daycare long enough to take care of children, their children, and their children’s children.

Imagine a half-century of giving hugs, reading books, fixing scraped knees and serving up macaroni and cheese.

Not to mention the patience it takes to mold the lives of young sponges who absorb every little thing you do.

“I used to always do this and turn the page,” Janice said as she licked her thumb before turning the page of a book. “And then we noticed that the children would lick and turn the page.”

“Now that you mention that I do lick my fingers when I turn the pages,” Mitchell said.

Books and music are a very important part of Janice’s teaching.

“There are too many hours spent in front of a television or computer,” Janice said of her biggest concerns for her children. “Children need to play and interact with other children and with adults. We notice they’re not as interested in a book because it doesn’t move. But I read to them every day and tell them if they learn to read and enjoy a good book they don’t ever have to worry about being alone or the power going out.”

Mitchell remembers a song Janice used to sing at a sleepover camp.

“It went ‘Good morning, good morning, good morning, it’s time to rise and shine,‘” Mitchell sang. “Well, now I do it to my two boys when they’re trying to get up in the morning and they’re grumpy. I sing it to them to get them going.”

Sartin smiles when she hears those stories as the woman known as “Miss Janice” to her kids has enjoyed every moment of her half-century at the daycare.

“They’re much easier to get along with than adults,” she said. “They do so many fun and cute things and it doesn’t take very much for them to be happy. When you get to be an adult you get to be a little bit crusty maybe and you forget to enjoy those small things in life. I think being around children definitely keeps you young because it reminds you that there are so many things to enjoy and laugh about during the day. Every day you make a choice to enjoy the day or go around and by grumpy and sad and make everybody around you miserable. So I choose to rejoice and part of that is being with the children.”

Sadly though Friday marked the end of an era as the daycare is closing after 65 years. Both the church and the daycare have declined in attendance over the years and the cost of operating has become prohibitive.

“This is an older church and it does need a lot of repair,” Janice said. “Now there are so many daycare centers in Springfield that we’re not a necessity any longer. Financially it’s been hard to pay salaries. The teachers who work here are working for less than minimum wage.”

Over the last 50 years Janice said she has definitely noticed a difference in the children’s personalities as the generations have passed.

“Unfortunately in this day and age there are too few children that have the confidence they need to face life,” she said. “That’s why it’s so important for early childhood teachers to give a lot of validation to children. No matter what their art work looks like it’s perfect because it’s theirs. No matter what their speech sounds like it’s perfect because it’s theirs. We need that.”

And that’s why while Janice is not worried about how she’ll do after the daycare closes, she is worried about those little ones.

“Just wondering are they gonna make it?” she said as her voice cracks. “You know. That they have good moral values. That they’re good family people. Those are the things that I think about.”

Janice plays on teaching Sunday School and volunteering at local schools in her post-daycare days to keep her connection with children.

