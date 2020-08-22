Advertisement

Arizona-based company mourns loss of executive in Osage Beach plane crash

Scott Lowe, and his wife Amy, were killed in a plane crash in Osage Beach on August 16.
Scott Lowe, and his wife Amy, were killed in a plane crash in Osage Beach on August 16.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Dansons, an Arizona-based company, mourns the loss of one of its executives who died in a plane crash in the Ozarks last week.

Scott Lowe, of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, was the Senior Vice President of Sales for Dansons. He and his wife, Amy Lowe, died in a plane crash in Osage Beach on August 16.

Jeff Thiessen, president of Dansons, released the following statement on Scott Lowe:

“I am deeply saddened to share the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Scott Lowe, and his precious wife, Amy. He and his wife were tragically killed in a plane crash on Sunday, August 16th near Osage Beach, Missouri.

Scott served as the Senior Vice President of Sales for Dansons, successfully representing brands like Pit Boss, Louisiana grills and Country Smokers. Scott was an exceptional salesman and was highly regarded by customers and coworkers. Through his passion and leadership, Scott helped grow the company at an enormous rate.

Scott was a pillar of strength and wisdom, always lifting others up and rallying those around him. He always had a big smile on his face and a kind word for others. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and he loved to laugh. Scott’s positive attitude and love of life was contagious.

Scott was a dear friend, a wonderful father, and a devoted husband. He was truly an inspiration to me. Scott had a strong faith in God, and I am encouraged to know that we will visit again in heaven one day.

Scott and Amy’s children, Ally and Jake, were the most important thing in the world to them. He was so proud of them.

We pray for comfort and peace for the family and friends of Scott and Amy. We simply cannot begin to express the depth of our grief, and how much he will be missed.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has filed an initial report on the crash. The agency says a 2007 SR-22 crashed shortly after takeoff near The Grand Glaize-Osage Beach Airport in Osage Beach.

