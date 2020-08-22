Advertisement

Community builds wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio for injured Springfield officer

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield police officer received some much needed support. Community members from around the Ozarks gathered to lend a helping hand by building him a wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio.

Kevin Benedict has been a police officer for the last 13 years. In September 2019, he was in an accident that totaled his car and left him with serious injuries.

“I was trapped inside my vehicle. Springfield fire and paramedics worked for about 45 minutes to get me out of the vehicle,” Benedict says. ”My accident resulted in me losing my right foot and severe damage to my left foot as well, as well as some other injuries.”

Benedict still doesn't know what caused the accident and has no memory of it.

On Saturday, people in Springfield wanted to help him any way they could.

“When they sacrificed a lot, possibly mobility, possibly lifestyle and it just helps them when they know we care enough after the fact to give back to them,” David Johnson, one of the volunteers and owner of team real estate, says.

Benedict says the new additions outside his house will make it easier for him to get around.

“I’m just very grateful for the community support,” he says. “They’ve been fantastic throughout my recovery and so I’m looking forward to getting back to serving the community.”

The day he’s been looking forward to is coming up. Benedict is going back to work next week, for the first time since his accident nearly one year ago.

“Being a police officer’s very difficult,” Benedict says. “It takes a great toll on your mental health, your physical health and especially your family. It’s very encouraging that, especially here in Springfield and the Greene County area, people are so supportive. It’s not that way everywhere.”

His new role with the Springfield Police Department will be conducting follow-up investigations.

