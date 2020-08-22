Crews from ‘COPS’ TV show filmed in Springfield earlier this year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have seen professional camera crews recording Springfield police while pulling over speeders or arresting someone earlier this year.

Langley Productions, a production team that used to work for the TV show “COPS” and the city of Springfield agreed to a contract on May 22, 2020, according to documents obtained by KY3.

Per the contract, Langley Productions would be allowed to film ride-alongs with the Springfield Police Department “to promote the positive work and interactions SPD has in and with the community.” Crews filmed a variety of officers in Springfield earlier this summer, but are no longer in town, according to Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

Since “COPS” has been dropped, it’s unknown when, where, or if the video will show up. However, Williams says the city has the final say over what footage is used.

Williams says this is the fourth time the production team has featured his department. He says each experience has been positive.

“They like coming here because we have a professional police department and we interact well with our citizens,” said Williams. “That made for good production and good TV, and we get along well with them when they’re here. They like highlighting professional, well-trained law enforcement agencies, so that’s a compliment to use that they want to come back.”

The Springfield Police Department was most recently featured in an episode of “COPS” in March 2019.

