Drive-thru back-to-school bash supplies hundreds of students in West Plains

The annual event supplied 550 local students this year
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of kids are ready for school Monday thanks to a drive-thru back-to-school bash Saturday morning. Families say this year’s help is extra supportive.

The first cars where in line just after 7 am. Organizers expected around 300 cars, with 550 kids receiving some much needed help.

“A little after 7:30,” Jason Ragan said.

That's when Jason Ragan and his family got in line Saturday to get supplies for his two kids. 

“This is a blessing because work has stopped for some of us and slowed down for others. Everything’s just gotten really tight,” Ragan added.

This year's event allowed families to stay in their car and still get all the school supplies, personal hygiene products, clothes and shoes. 

“It’s really unique. They’re making it work, you know, and I appreciate it. Everything seems to be going pretty smooth so far though,” Ragan told KY3.

Ragan estimates the event saves his family hundreds of dollars. 

Savings that matter in this pandemic.

“Easily four or five hundred dollars. Easy...everything’s gone up,” Ragan noted.

Further back in line, Deanna Moerschel is excited school is back. 

“I’m definitely ready. It’s been a long, long time,” Moerschel exclaimed.

She appreciates what the Bridges program, local churches, clubs and businesses do to make sure children are all set to go. 

“Tremendous help for us, a low income family...very tremendous. You spend a lot of money getting your kids prepared to go back to school,” Moerschel said.

Moerschel feels the back-to-school bash helps prepare the students and families, which will give everyone an extra boost of confidence heading into a unique school year. 

“Gives them that confidence and makes them feel good about themselves,” She explained.

School begins Monday, August 24th for students in the West Plains R-7 District.

