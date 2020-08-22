Fair Grove man dies in crash Friday night

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Fair Grove man died from injuries after a crash Friday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ezekiel Kuehn. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened just northwest of Fair Grove around 10:25 p.m. Investigators say the driver left the roadway and struck a tree, then was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has reported 72 deaths from crashes this year.

