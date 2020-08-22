Advertisement

Four charged in Stone County for drug trafficking

(WCAX)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four people have now been charged after being arrested in Stone County Thursday morning.

Christina Carr from Neosho, Trisha Cochran from Grandby, and Brandy Vance from Stark City have all been charged with second degree drug trafficking.

They are in jail on a $50,000 bond.

The fourth person Randy Farley, 53, is charged with second degree drug trafficking and driving while Revoked.

He is being held at the Stone County Jail with no bond.

