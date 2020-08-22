Four charged in Stone County for drug trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Four people have now been charged after being arrested in Stone County Thursday morning.

Christina Carr from Neosho, Trisha Cochran from Grandby, and Brandy Vance from Stark City have all been charged with second degree drug trafficking.

They are in jail on a $50,000 bond.

The fourth person Randy Farley, 53, is charged with second degree drug trafficking and driving while Revoked.

He is being held at the Stone County Jail with no bond.

