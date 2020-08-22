Greene County deputies participate traffic enforcement initiative Friday

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies participated in a traffic enforcement initiative Friday called DWI Saturation.

Events like this are designed to get intoxicated motorists off the road and to keep roadways safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Here are the following statistics from the initiative Friday:

*18 -Traffic Stops

*5 - DWI’s

*1 - Felony warrant arrest

*2 - Misdemeanor drug violations

*2 - Driving W/O Valid License

*1 - Minor in Possession

*12 - Traffic Offenses

