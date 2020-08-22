Advertisement

Maries County authorities investigate animal cruelty after two puppies hurt, one put down

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of animal cruelty to two puppies.

Sheriff Chris Heitman says both incidents occurred in the Paydown, Missouri area near the 33000 block of Missouri Route 42.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the puppies had portions of their hide skinned off of them and one had to be put down by a veterinarian.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, contact the Maries County Sheriff’s Office at 573-422-3381.

