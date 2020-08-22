Advertisement

PHOTOS: Evangel students distribute groceries, other items for families in need

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University students greeted nearly 200 families Saturday, distributing 800 bags of groceries and other items for those in need.

The university held its traditional Community Day of Engagement on Saturday, during which new students served at Weller Elementary and the Convoy of Hope warehouse.  

Students led a drive-through grocery distribution at Weller Elementary for the children and families of the north Springfield school, from approximately 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Other items distributed included 560 hygiene kits, 1,000 pair of Bombas socks, 200 bottles of detergent and goodie bags for the kids.  

Two groups of students also served Saturday at the Convoy of Hope warehouse on S. Paterson Ave., where they prepared items for distribution at other events, including 200 Gardens in a Bag and 500 kid’s bags. 

“We believe that we are all called to a life of service — no matter what major we choose, we should be prepared to make a difference in our community,” said Christy Rowden, Evangel activities director and coordinator of the event.    

The Community Day of Engagement is sponsored by Evangel University’s Center for Compassion in partnership with Springfield-based Convoy of Hope.

