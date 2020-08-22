Springfield Police Chief says masking citations could be issued in the near future

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams says he is overall pleased with the response he has gotten from the community as well as businesses regarding the face mask mandate. As of now, not a single ticket has been issued.

“I think we have taken a little longer time to educate and make sure people really understood because there was some difference of opinion, but the officers are ready and willing to do that,” said Chief Williams.

Chief Williams says the police department has also been out in the community, making sure businesses are following occupancy restrictions and mask requirements.

“In fact, we conducted 12, and I will call them audits, of the establishments in the downtown area over the weekend, and only two were not in compliance with the 50% capacity,” said Williams.

Williams says businesses have done well, but he’s concerned about the long lines that have been forming outside.

“People tend to think the ordinance and the issue ceases to be a big issue when you are outside, but if you are not maintaining that social distancing as clay said and you are not wearing a mask you have the increased risk of infection,” said Williams.

He said if people continue to not wear a mask and gather in a large crowd, they could be ticketed.

“I think some individuals might be getting some citations here in the near future,” said Williams.

With college students back in town, Bair’s Sports Grill near Missouri State Campus has been seeing more people lining up to get in.

“So far so good, we haven’t had any problems with anyone waiting in the line yet, they have been sticking with their own groups and staying with, and everybody was wearing their masks as soon as they were inside our doors,” said Dylan Allan.

General Manager, Dylan Allan says most of the time they have someone at the front door, to keep an eye on everybody and make sure everyone is following the health safety guidelines.

“If for some reason there isn’t somebody there one night, I and my bartenders have been making sure every 10 to 15 minutes whenever there is a line everyone is following these rules,” said Allan.

City officials also said if any organization would like to have access to those decals that can be put on the sidewalk to emphasize where the 6-foot distancing occurs, they should call Springfield City Hall.

