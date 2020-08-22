St. Louis County expanding mask ordinance, requiring them K-12

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (AP)-- St. Louis County is expanding its requirement on face coverings. Starting Monday, all students kindergarten through high school must wear a mask. The school regulation applies to private as well as public schools, for all students K-12. They may remove the mask for PE, choir, during school-sponsored sports, or while eating, as long as they remain six feet apart.

The new regulations also require businesses to deny entry to customers who refuse to wear face coverings.

