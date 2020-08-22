Stone County, Mo. deputies arrest man wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) -

After many tips and leads, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Stone County Sheriffs Office located a man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened August 9.

Authorities found a yellow Mustang they believed was involved in the crash. After searching the vehicle, they identified it as the one in the crash. Deputies arrested James M. Smith, 47, of Branson. He is currently incarcerated in the Stone County Jail.

