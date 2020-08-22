Advertisement

Three arrested, woman faces felony charges after leading officers on chase in Miller County with stolen car

Cossandra Graham.
Cossandra Graham.(Miller County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused of leading officers on a chase in Miller County with a stolen car earlier this week faces felony charges.

Cassondra Graham, 32, of Sugar Creek, Missouri, was arrested after the chase in the early morning hours of August 19.

Deputies from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on Highway C in Ulman after reports that a car was stolen out of Kansas City. The driver took off after one deputy left a patrol vehicle.

Graham reportedly led officers on a brief pursuit, speeding up to 90 mph. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper tracked down the vehicle and deployed spike strips at the junction of Route C and Dog Creek School Road.

The vehicle continued down Route C to Highway 42 with deflated tires, but eventually came to a stop at the junction of Highway 42 and Route 134 in the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Graham, the accused driver, and two other suspects were taken into custody. While investigating, deputies recovered suspected narcotics.

Graham’s charges include first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing. She is currently being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Two others, whose names will not be released until formal charges have been filed, have been released pending the filing of criminal charges. All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maries County authorities investigate animal cruelty after two puppies hurt, one put down

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Maries County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two incidents of animal cruelty to two puppies.

Local

Crews from ‘COPS’ TV show filmed in Springfield earlier this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Langley Productions, a production team that used to work for the TV show “COPS” and the city of Springfield agreed to a contract on May 22, 2020.

Local

Fair Grove man dies in crash Friday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A Fair Grove man died from injuries after a crash Friday night.

News

Two arrested for meth after traffic stop in Lebanon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Authorities report finding over $7,000 in a car during a traffic stop, meth, a pipe, a scale and three cell phones.

Latest News

News

Four charged in Stone County for drug trafficking

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Four charged with trafficking drugs in Stone County.

News

St. Louis County expanding mask ordinance, requiring them K-12

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
St. Louis County is expanding its requirement on face coverings.

Sports

Repeat bid for Stanley Cup comes to an end, Blues eliminated in first-round series

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Blues were eliminated after a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Local

Springfield Police Chief says masking citations could be issued in the near future

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
Police Chief Paul Williams says officers have spent a lot of time educating people on the masking ordinance since it took effect a month ago, handing out a thousand educational pamphlets. But he says don't let that fool you, officers are ready and willing to issue tickets if was necessary.

News

Stone County, Mo. deputies arrest man wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The crash happened August 9.

News

Springfield Public Schools hosts sports jamborees ahead of school year

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Despite concerns amid the pandemic, several sports jamborees took place Friday across Springfield. Springfield Public Schools hosted several sporting events at a few of the high schools, including a softball game and a few football games.