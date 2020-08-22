Three arrested, woman faces felony charges after leading officers on chase in Miller County with stolen car

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman accused of leading officers on a chase in Miller County with a stolen car earlier this week faces felony charges.

Cassondra Graham, 32, of Sugar Creek, Missouri, was arrested after the chase in the early morning hours of August 19.

Deputies from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on Highway C in Ulman after reports that a car was stolen out of Kansas City. The driver took off after one deputy left a patrol vehicle.

Graham reportedly led officers on a brief pursuit, speeding up to 90 mph. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper tracked down the vehicle and deployed spike strips at the junction of Route C and Dog Creek School Road.

The vehicle continued down Route C to Highway 42 with deflated tires, but eventually came to a stop at the junction of Highway 42 and Route 134 in the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

Graham, the accused driver, and two other suspects were taken into custody. While investigating, deputies recovered suspected narcotics.

Graham’s charges include first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing. She is currently being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Two others, whose names will not be released until formal charges have been filed, have been released pending the filing of criminal charges. All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty by the court of law.

