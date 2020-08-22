Two arrested for meth after traffic stop in Lebanon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lebanon authorities have arrested two men. One is from Elkland, and the other is from Buffalo, Missouri. Authorities say they had meth on them valued at roughly $70,000 earlier this week.

The search happened during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

Authorities also report finding over $7,000 in the car, a pipe, a scale and three cell phones.

No names have been released.

