Two arrested for meth after traffic stop in Lebanon

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lebanon authorities have arrested two men. One is from Elkland, and the other is from Buffalo, Missouri. Authorities say they had meth on them valued at roughly $70,000 earlier this week.

The search happened during a traffic stop in Lebanon.

Authorities also report finding over $7,000 in the car, a pipe, a scale and three cell phones.

No names have been released.

