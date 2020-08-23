C-Street merchants excited for upcoming alleyway project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christine Schilling owner of MosaicaRose on Commercial Street has been busier than normal. She’s working on a project that’s had years of planning to add some color to two alleyways on Commercial Streets. One on the east side called Footbridge Alleyway and the other on the west side called Dr. Tickle Alleyway.

Commercial Street merchants are collaborating with the city of Springfield, city utilities and public works for the

project. They said they’re financing the project through TIF Funding, Tax Increment Funding, which comes from property taxes paid by property owners on the street.

“We don’t want something generic. We want something that’s us,” said Schilling.

That’s exactly what Schilling is doing. The project will have a 100 foot stretch of mosaic tiles telling a story of C-Street, past and present. Along with greenery, benches and extra lighting leading up to the parking lots.

Schilling said tiles will have a representation from the Commercial Street arts, music, cafes, bars, restaurants and pieces of history like glass from an old bank that will make up a top hat mosaic tile. They’re even adding footprints from the from community members.

“If you would like to be a donor and help support this project you can donate a $100 and we will take a tracing of your shoe and the rubbing of your footprint and turn it into a beautiful design,” said Schilling.

The project starts on August 24th and should be completed just before Halloween.

Merchants are excited to add this new piece to their beloved C-Street.

“This has been a dream of the Commercial Street residents for 10 to 15 years,” said Schilling.

The Commercial Street Facebook page will have updates on construction and if there will be any road closures.

