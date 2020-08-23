Advertisement

C-Street merchants excited for upcoming alleyway project

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Christine Schilling owner of MosaicaRose on Commercial Street has been busier than normal. She’s working on a project that’s had years of planning to add some color to two alleyways on Commercial Streets. One on the east side called Footbridge Alleyway and the other on the west side called Dr. Tickle Alleyway.

Commercial Street merchants are collaborating with the city of Springfield, city utilities and public works for the

project. They said they’re financing the project through TIF Funding, Tax Increment Funding, which comes from property taxes paid by property owners on the street.

“We don’t want something generic. We want something that’s us,” said Schilling.

That’s exactly what Schilling is doing. The project will have a 100 foot stretch of mosaic tiles telling a story of C-Street, past and present. Along with greenery, benches and extra lighting leading up to the parking lots.

Schilling said tiles will have a representation from the Commercial Street arts, music, cafes, bars, restaurants and pieces of history like glass from an old bank that will make up a top hat mosaic tile. They’re even adding footprints from the from community members.

“If you would like to be a donor and help support this project you can donate a $100 and we will take a tracing of your shoe and the rubbing of your footprint and turn it into a beautiful design,” said Schilling.

The project starts on August 24th and should be completed just before Halloween.

Merchants are excited to add this new piece to their beloved C-Street.

“This has been a dream of the Commercial Street residents for 10 to 15 years,” said Schilling.

The Commercial Street Facebook page will have updates on construction and if there will be any road closures.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kim fires six scoreless innings in 1st MLB win, Cardinals blank Reds 3-0

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major league win as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

News

Dozens of Battlefield neighbors gather to sign petition against proposed zoning

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A large plot of land that once was supposed to be a school is now drawing quite a bit of concern from neighbors who fear it could soon be the home of a large apartment complex.

Local

Howell County Sheriff’s Office warns of two phone scams

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has warned people to watch out for two different phone scams over the past week.

National

Mississippi considers five finalists for new flag design

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Design enthusiasts say some of the five finalists for a new Mississippi flag are distinctive and others have problems.

Latest News

Local

Missouri officials examine protections over medical marijuana information

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to protect the trade secrets of medical marijuana businesses as well as patients’ information by keeping that information confidential.

News

Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin has 43 career wins, which puts him behind Junior Johnson (50) for most Cup victories without a championship.

Local

Community builds wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio for injured Springfield officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
A Springfield Police officer received some much needed support as community members from around the Ozarks gathered to lend a helping hand by building him a wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio.

News

Community builds wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio for injured Springfield officer

Updated: 5 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Drive-thru back-to-school bash supplies hundreds of students in West Plains

Updated: 5 hours ago
Drive-thru back-to-school bash serves hundreds of West Plains area families.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat builds in the Ozarks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Skies will remain fair as we head through the overnight hours tonight, with winds becoming light and variable and lows dipping down into the low to mid-60s across the area. On Sunday, look for more of the same, with mainly sunny skies outside of perhaps a few passing high clouds.