Coronavirus numbers spike in Missouri prisons

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri prisons have spiked more than 50% this month, with 333 new cases among prisoners and Department of Corrections staff.

The DOC has attributed the rise in cases to an increase in testing.

A spokesperson also says many patients are asymptomatic.

Across the state, the prisons in Bonne Terre and Pacific, Missouri, saw the biggest spikes.

