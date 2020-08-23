Coronavirus numbers spike in Missouri prisons

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri prisons have spiked more than 50% this month, with 333 new cases among prisoners and Department of Corrections staff.

The DOC has attributed the rise in cases to an increase in testing.

A spokesperson also says many patients are asymptomatic.

Across the state, the prisons in Bonne Terre and Pacific, Missouri, saw the biggest spikes.

