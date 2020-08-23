Howell County Sheriff’s Office warns of two phone scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has warned people to watch out for two different phone scams over the past week.

Most recently, scammers called people stating they were with Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc. The callers demand immediate payment or tell the person who answers the call their power will be shut off.

The sheriff’s office says don’t give out any information if you receive a call like this, as Howell-Oregon will not call you and demand payment.

Earlier in the week, the sheriff’s office warned of a scam in which the caller identified themselves as a deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected scam calls told people they have a warrant and if they don’t want to be arrested, they need to pay a certain amount at that moment. Officers will not call people to tell them of a warrant or take payments for warrants over the phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

