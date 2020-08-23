Advertisement

Howell County Sheriff’s Office warns of two phone scams

(WSAZ)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has warned people to watch out for two different phone scams over the past week.

Most recently, scammers called people stating they were with Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative, Inc. The callers demand immediate payment or tell the person who answers the call their power will be shut off.

The sheriff’s office says don’t give out any information if you receive a call like this, as Howell-Oregon will not call you and demand payment.

Earlier in the week, the sheriff’s office warned of a scam in which the caller identified themselves as a deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspected scam calls told people they have a warrant and if they don’t want to be arrested, they need to pay a certain amount at that moment. Officers will not call people to tell them of a warrant or take payments for warrants over the phone, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Kim fires six scoreless innings in 1st MLB win, Cardinals blank Reds 3-0

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kwang Hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major league win as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

News

Dozens of Battlefield neighbors gather to sign petition against proposed zoning

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
A large plot of land that once was supposed to be a school is now drawing quite a bit of concern from neighbors who fear it could soon be the home of a large apartment complex.

National

Mississippi considers five finalists for new flag design

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Design enthusiasts say some of the five finalists for a new Mississippi flag are distinctive and others have problems.

Local

Missouri officials examine protections over medical marijuana information

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to protect the trade secrets of medical marijuana businesses as well as patients’ information by keeping that information confidential.

Latest News

News

Hamlin holds off JGR teammate Truex for 1st Dover victory

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin has 43 career wins, which puts him behind Junior Johnson (50) for most Cup victories without a championship.

Local

Community builds wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio for injured Springfield officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
A Springfield Police officer received some much needed support as community members from around the Ozarks gathered to lend a helping hand by building him a wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio.

News

Community builds wheelchair accessible sidewalk and patio for injured Springfield officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
Shoshana Stahl reports.

News

Drive-thru back-to-school bash supplies hundreds of students in West Plains

Updated: 3 hours ago
Drive-thru back-to-school bash serves hundreds of West Plains area families.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat builds in the Ozarks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
Skies will remain fair as we head through the overnight hours tonight, with winds becoming light and variable and lows dipping down into the low to mid-60s across the area. On Sunday, look for more of the same, with mainly sunny skies outside of perhaps a few passing high clouds.

Local

PHOTOS: Evangel students distribute groceries, other items for families in need

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Evangel University students greeted nearly 200 families Saturday, distributing 800 bags of groceries and other items for those in need.