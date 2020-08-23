Howell County warns of online scam falsely advertising free utilities

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - After warning of two phone scams over the past week, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be alert for an online scam.

Authorities say a fake-Facebook page is advertising free utilities for anyone that votes for the West Plains Police Department’s endorsed presidential candidate.

The page falsely promotes itself as the city of West Plains, stating that the Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative would provide the service.

The sheriff’s office says this page is fraudulent and no such offer exists. The West Plains Police Department has not endorsed a presidential candidate.

West Plains police and Howell-Oregon Electric Cooperative are in agreement that the person running the page had absolutely no right to use the names or companies in their political agendas, according to the sheriff’s office.

