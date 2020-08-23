Infant found dead Saturday in backyard of Carthage, Mo. home

CARTHAGE, Mo. (KY3) - A child was found dead Saturday in the backyard of a home in Carthage, Missouri.

Officers from the Carthage Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Walnut Street around 4 p.m. after a caller informed of a dead body.

The child’s name has been withheld. It’s unknown what may have caused the death.

The Carthage Police Department is investigating the death. No suspect information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

