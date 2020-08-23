Advertisement

Kim fires six scoreless innings in 1st MLB win, Cardinals blank Reds 3-0

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kwang-hyun Kim pitched six sharp innings and earned his first major league win as the St. Louis Cardinals blanked the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Saturday night.

Kim gave up three hits, walked none and struck out three. This was his third game for St. Louis and second start.

The 32-year-old left-hander signed with the Cardinals in the winter after going 136-77 over 12 seasons in South Korea.

Cardinals relievers John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos combined for three innings. Gallegos earned his first save by retiring all four batters he faced.

Cincinnati’s bats struggled for a second straight night. The Reds totaled only four hits after getting just two in a win the previous day at Busch Stadium.

Harrison Bader homered on Wade Miley’s first pitch of the fifth inning to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. The homer snapped a season-long homerless streak of 39 1/3 innings by Reds pitching.

Tommy Edman’s two-run single put the Cardinals ahead in the third.

Miley (0-3) gave up three runs in a season-high five innings. He had failed to survive the second inning in his first two starts.

MILESTONE

Cardinals C Yadier Molina moved into third all-time in franchise history by playing in his 1,991st game, surpassing Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith.

ROSTER MOVES

The Reds selected the contract of OF Mark Payton and optioned IF Josh VanMeter to the alternate training site, and assigned RHP José De León (#87) to the taxi squad and moved IF Robel García off the taxi squad to the alternate training site.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: IF Mike Moustakas was not in the lineup as he still works his way back from a left quad injury. Manager David Bell said it was a routine day of rest for Moustakas after he played four games in three days after returning from the injured list and that he may feel the lingering affects of the injury for the rest of the season.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will make his third start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.00 ERA in five career starts against St. Louis.

Cardinals: RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-2, 6.14 ERA) he hasn’t received a single run of support in either of his first two starts.

