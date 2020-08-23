Mississippi considers five finalists for new flag design

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Design enthusiasts say some of the five finalists for a new Mississippi flag are distinctive and others have problems.

The state recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem. Mississippi graphic artist Talamieka Brice likes a design that has a shield with waves representing water.

Steve Knowlton, a flag expert from New Jersey, says a magnolia tree is a strong design but looks like a flag from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Ted Kaye of Oregon has written a design guide saying flags should be easy to recognize and should not have words. By law, the new Mississippi flag must include, “In God We Trust.”

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.