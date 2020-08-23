Advertisement

Mississippi considers five finalists for new flag design

This combination of images provided by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, shows the five proposed designs chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission to replace the recently retired flag that included the Confederate battle emblem. The proposals will be made into flags and be flown Aug. 25 in Jackson, Miss. Voters will decide on a new flag in the Nov. 3 election. (Mississippi Department of Archives and History via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Design enthusiasts say some of the five finalists for a new Mississippi flag are distinctive and others have problems.

The state recently retired the last state flag with the Confederate battle emblem. Mississippi graphic artist Talamieka Brice likes a design that has a shield with waves representing water.

Steve Knowlton, a flag expert from New Jersey, says a magnolia tree is a strong design but looks like a flag from “The Lord of the Rings.”

Ted Kaye of Oregon has written a design guide saying flags should be easy to recognize and should not have words. By law, the new Mississippi flag must include, “In God We Trust.” 

