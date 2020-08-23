Advertisement

MSHP: Body of five-year-old girl recovered from lake in Kansas City area

Missouri Highway Patrol
Missouri Highway Patrol (KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The body of a 5-year-old girl who drowned Saturday in a Kansas City area lake has been recovered.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says the child was swimming in Longview Lake, but did not resurface after going underwater.

The highway patrol reported the recovery around 10:30 Saturday night. The child’s name has not been released at this time.

MSHP continues to investigate the incident. We will update as more information becomes available.

