One shot, another hurt Sunday morning in Dade County

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Sunday morning in which one person was shot and another person was hurt.

Deputies responded to a home in Greenfield, Missouri, just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Investigators say one person was shot multiple times and another person had been assaulted.

Both victims were sent to the hospital for treatment, but neither appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators believe all weapons used in the incident have been recovered.

The sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe that there is a continued threat to the community. We will update as more information becomes available.

