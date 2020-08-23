Advertisement

Takuma Sato wins 2nd Indy 500 as race ends under yellow

Takuma Sato, of Japan, leads Marco Andretti into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Takuma Sato, of Japan, leads Marco Andretti into turn one during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) —

Takuma Sato has won his second Indianapolis 500 after Spencer Pigot crashed heavily exiting Turn 4, bringing out the caution with five laps remaining and forcing what had been a thrilling race to end under caution.

After dominating most of the race, Scott Dixon had been chasing Sato for about 15 laps and was starting to bite into a gap that had emerged in lapped traffic. But the race ended when Pigot spun into the outside wall, then crossed back across the track and slammed into the safety tires that guard the entrance to pit lane.

Pigot exited the car but was helped onto a stretcher. His car was left in pieces across the front stretch.

Dixon pulled up alongside Sato with Graham Rahal, his teammate, on the other side to finish third.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 818 new cases, Arkansas adds 375 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

Sports

Molina’s four-hit day, Carlson’s first home run lead Cardinals to 6-2 win over Reds

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Yadier Molina had four hits and top prospect Dylan Carlson hit his first career homer, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Sunday.

Local

Stolen fountain from Roston Native Butterfly House recovered, spotted at Nathanael Greene Park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A solar-powered fountain stolen from the Roston Native Butterfly House has been safely recovered, thanks to two parks visitors who spotted it in a wooded area of Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat builds to start the work week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Latest News

Local

One shot, another hurt Sunday morning in Dade County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Dade County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Sunday morning in which one person was shot and another person was hurt.

Local

ON YOUR SIDE: What to know for in-person, absentee and mail-in voting in Missouri, Arkansas

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A look ahead to in-person, absentee and mail-in voting options available in Missouri and Arkansas.

Local

FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL: Share your child’s picture as we celebrate a new school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
We want to celebrate your child’s first day of school. Share your snapshots of the big day with us.

News

PICTURES: Flashback to the back-to-school pictures for KY3 personalities

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
As the new school year nears, check out these KY3 personalities when they too were students heading back to school.

Local

AP: Business survey gave reopening advice to Missouri governor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By David A. Lieb, Associated Press
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson received advice from business leaders as he was considering reopening plans following a coronavirus shutdown, per email records provided to The Associated Press.

Local

Infant found dead Saturday in backyard of Carthage, Mo. home

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A child was found dead Saturday in the backyard of a home in Carthage, Missouri.