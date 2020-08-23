Two arrested after shooting at Club Rodeo

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been arrested after a shooting at Club Rodeo in Springfield along West Bennett Street. Springfield Police tell us one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting broke out around 1:30 a.m. Sunday just as officers were arriving on scene.

“Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the parking lot at Club Rodeo. We arrived on scene and saw an active disturbance, at which time heard gunshots. They (officers) moved to that location where two vehicles fled the scene and at which point patrol officers were able to get the vehicles stopped and take two people into custody,” said Lt. Mark Foos with SPD.

The case is still under investigation. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more information.

