Arkansas’ governor encouraged by recent decline in cases of COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson thanked the state for its efforts to lower cases of the coronavirus as public schools return to session.

He briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.

Hutchinson acknowledged a drop in cases in the last weeks. The state reported an additional 320 cases of COVID-19 Monday. Arkansas Health Director Jose Romero says there are no known clusters in the state. The state tested 4,600 Arkansas patients Sunday. The state’s total cases since the pandemic began stands at 56,894.

The state reported an additional nine deaths.

K-12 school districts across the state began classes Monday.

