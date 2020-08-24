Advertisement

Arkansas’ governor encouraged by recent decline in cases of COVID-19

Gov. Hutchinson briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.
Gov. Hutchinson briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson thanked the state for its efforts to lower cases of the coronavirus as public schools return to session.

He briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.

Hutchinson acknowledged a drop in cases in the last weeks. The state reported an additional 320 cases of COVID-19 Monday. Arkansas Health Director Jose Romero says there are no known clusters in the state. The state tested 4,600 Arkansas patients Sunday. The state’s total cases since the pandemic began stands at 56,894.

The state reported an additional nine deaths.

K-12 school districts across the state began classes Monday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

