Arkansas schools resume classes during coronavirus pandemic

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) —

Students throughout Arkansas on Monday headed back to class, online and in person, as the state’s coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations continued rising.

The Department of Health on Sunday said at least 56,574 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 375 new confirmed cases. The department said 5,636 of those cases are active ones that don't include people who have died or recovered.

The state reported 13 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities from the illness caused by the virus to 687. The number of people hospitalized rose by eight to 500.

Public schools throughout the state resumed classes, despite objections from teachers' and pediatricians' groups. Although schools are allowed to offer online classes or a hybrid approach that includes some onsite classes, the state is requiring them to be open five days a week for students who need in-person instruction.

The Woodlawn School District announced late Sunday night it was delaying the start of school so its staff could receive COVID-19 testing.

