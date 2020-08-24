Advertisement

Authorities investigating ranch for girls near Humansville, Mo.

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -

The Cedar County prosecuting attorney confirms he is investigating the owners of the Circle of Hope Girls near Humansville, Mo. It follows the owners’ estranged daughter’s accusation of abuse at the ranch for years.

Law enforcement removed 25 girls from the Circle of Hope Girls Ranch on August 14 and 15. Prosecutor Ty Gaither says it is part of an investigation involving several state agencies. He has not filed any charges or shared any more details.

Amanda Householder says her parents have been abusing girls at the ranch for more than a decade. She describes things such as push-ups for hours, being forced to walk and quack like a duck all day, and forcing girls to restrain their peers, holding them to the ground sometimes for more than an hour. She’s raising awareness and is thankful an investigation is finally underway.

“My hope is that he is held accountable,” says Householder. “No child deserves what he did to them, and the victims deserve justice, and they deserve to see him not being allowed to be in charge of any other kid ever again.”

We checked with the Missouri Department of Social Services, which contains the Children’s Division. The agency could not tell us whether or not it is investigating Circle of Hope. The department did confirm it is responsible for licensing all private agencies providing residential treatment for children and youth, unless specifically exempted by law. The Circle of Hope does not have a state license.

