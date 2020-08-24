Springfield man charged with sex crimes dating back to 2015

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County prosecutor filed sex crime charges against a Springfield man dating back to 2015.

Allan Ballou, 69, faces 12 counts ranging from molestation to statutory sodomy.

Investigators say Ballou admitted to his wife he committed the crimes, but did not know why. Investigators say the inappropriate relations happened for nearly five years.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.