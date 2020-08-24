Boone County, Ark. authorities investigating deadly domestic incident

OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) -

The Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting it considers as a domestic relations incident.

Officers responded Monday morning to a report of a vehicle crash on College Street in Omaha. The officers then received a call of a possible shooting in the area. They found a man dead of gunshot wounds. Deputies later found a woman shot at a residence on College Street. She is hospitalized in Springfield.

Investigators have not released the names of either involved. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office along with the Arkansas State Police are continuing the investigation.

