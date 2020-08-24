Cases of COVID-19 slightly drop in Greene County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Cases of COVID-19 inside the Greene County Jail slightly dropped among inmates, but up among staff.

Jail administrators Monday reported 71 cases of the coronavirus among inmates. That is one case fewer compared to Friday of last week.

The number of staff members infected rose by two to 36 total cases. Ten staffers have recovered, returning back to the job.

The jail staff is taking extra precautions, cleaning and sanitizing to prevent the spread of the virus. Staff and inmates must wear masks inside the facility.

