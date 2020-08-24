Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards second round of COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will award $100,000 to nine agencies in its second round of monthly COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants.

These grants are intended to help sustain valued nonprofit services and programs through the downturn in fundraising and other financial resources during the pandemic. Grants are made available for nonprofit agencies across the CFO’s 58-county service area, which is also served by 50 regional affiliate foundations.

The nine grants awarded this week, with local affiliate foundations listed in parentheses, include:

All Aboard Learning Center: $5,000 to support its childcare program in Cuba for children ages 6 weeks to 13 years (Crawford County Foundation)

Art Feeds: $5,000 to support its operations providing trauma-informed care through art therapy for elementary schools in Carthage (Carthage Community Foundation)

Community Clinic of Southwest Missouri: $15,000 to support its physical and mental health programs in Joplin and southwest Missouri (Joplin Regional Community Foundation)

Isabel’s House: $10,000 to support its operations providing crisis care to children in the Springfield area

Lake Area Helping Hands: $5,000 to support care for homeless women, children and men in Camden, Miller, Morgan and Laclede counties (Community Foundation of the Lake)

SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging: $10,000 to support its operations providing meals, support and services for seniors in southwest Missouri

Springfield Ballet: $20,000 to support its operations after the cancellation of many income-producing events

United Way of the Ozarks: $20,000 to support its operations as it assists other nonprofit agencies with COVID-19 response in Springfield and southwest Missouri

Watershed Committee of the Ozarks: $10,000 to support its operations to keep the Springfield community’s water clean through projects and education

The grants follow a first round totaling $100,000 awarded in July. The next round of recipients will be announced in late September.

