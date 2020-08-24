CoxHealth hopes for fewer RSV cases with extra COVID-19 precautions this upcoming season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

With summer coming to an end other viruses like the Flu and RSV begin to make an appearance.

”People are going to get confused about what illness they have? Is it RSV? Is it COVID? Is it the Flu?” We need to take the extra precautions to stay safe,” said CoxHealth nurse, Cindy Edwards.

While RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus can affect anybody, a CoxHealth nurse who specializes in Infection prevention, Cindy Edwards said it causes most problems with infants or the elderly.

”There’s a medication to try and help with premature infants to decrease the severity of the illness,” said Edwards.

Edwards said while RSV and the Coronavirus have similar symptoms they don’t correlate.

”You can get a double virus. People get confused they think if they have one virus they can’t get another virus. they’re not related but they can cause complications if you have a double infection,” said Edwards.

Edwards is hoping the amount of RSV cases this year are fewer because of COVID-19 precautions.

”The same type of precautions help decrease RSV so it will be interesting to see what the numbers are at the end of the season.”

