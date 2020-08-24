CoxHealth opens and expands new school care program at Meyer Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth’s Meyer Center will welcome nearly 100 kids for virtual learning Monday.

Staff has moved out gym equipment and instead has set up tables that allow for socially distanced, virtual learning.

Initially, the new program was just for children of the CoxHealth staff. They’re now expanding it to include OTC, Drury, and Evangel employees since those schools are supplementing the teaching assistants and tutors for the program.

The Vice President of Human Resources at CoxHealth, Andy Hedgpeth, said they’ve worked to make the environment at the Meyer Center feel just like the classrooms students would normally find themselves in on the first day of school. ”Giving kids a sense of safety and comfort and normalcy is so important right now,” Hedgpeth said. “It was imperative for us to create as close an environment to what they would experience in the school as possible.”

Hedgpeth said the program is still accepting students.

It will run from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, open from grades K-6. Daily fees will be based on their parent’s hourly wage, and will include meals for participating children. Drop-in care will be available for employees who are asked to work flexible schedules, including covering for colleagues who are unable to work their regular shifts. Students may join the program later in the semester if circumstances change.

As for those who used to exercise at the Meyer Center, Hedgpeth said many of them have been understanding. KY3 News did talk to one gym member who called it an “inconvenience” when the change was first announced. He reminds people they’re actually losing money with the new program, but said he and the CoxHealth staff feel it’s the right things to do.

Click here for cleanliness guidelines the new school care program will follow: https://www.ky3.com/2020/08/05/coxhealth-closing-meyer-center-to-launch-new-school-care-program/

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.