Crews respond to massive fire in Kimberling City Elks Lodge area

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews have responded to a massive structure fire Sunday evening in Kimberling City.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says the fire is happening in the Elks Lodge area.

A photo submitted to KY3 shows a blaze coming through the roof of a building.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

