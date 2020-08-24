Crews respond to massive fire in Kimberling City Elks Lodge area
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews have responded to a massive structure fire Sunday evening in Kimberling City.
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says the fire is happening in the Elks Lodge area.
A photo submitted to KY3 shows a blaze coming through the roof of a building.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
