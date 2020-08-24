Advertisement

Crews respond to massive fire in Kimberling City Elks Lodge area

Caption
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Emergency crews have responded to a massive structure fire Sunday evening in Kimberling City.

The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District says the fire is happening in the Elks Lodge area.

A photo submitted to KY3 shows a blaze coming through the roof of a building.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

West Plains Boys and Girls Club delays opening to September

Updated: 7 minutes ago
West Plains Boys and Girls Club delays opening to September 8th

Elks Lodge Fire - August 23, 2020

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Springfield man rides trike cross-country to bring more awareness to Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
A Springfield man, Patrick Grayson, is trying to draw more attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, among other social justice issues by riding his trike across the country.

Local

Community Foundation of the Ozarks awards second round of COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will award $100,000 to nine agencies in its second round of monthly COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grants.

Latest News

News

St. Louis Blues: What’s next for captain Alex Pietrangelo?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
Alex Pietrangelo captained the St. Louis Blues to their first Stanley Cup championship last year. Now, all eyes are on his future with the franchise.

Sports

Dodgers remember late Kobe Bryant with pregame tribute on his birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday with a pregame ceremony.

Sports

Harvick dominates at Dover for 7th Cup victory of the season

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kevin Harvick regained the NASCAR Cup Series victory lead with his seventh, dominating Sunday at Dover International Speedway.

Local

Howell County warns of online scam falsely advertising free utilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
After warning of two phone scams over the past week, the Howell County Sheriff’s Office wants the public to be alert for an online scam.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 818 new cases, Arkansas adds 375 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Takuma Sato wins 2nd Indy 500 as race ends under yellow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Takuma Sato has won his second Indianapolis 500 after Spencer Pigot crashed heavily exiting Turn 4, bringing out the caution with five laps remaining and forcing what had been a thrilling race to end under caution.