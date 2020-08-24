Dodgers remember late Kobe Bryant with pregame tribute on his birthday

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers honored Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 42nd birthday with a pregame tribute.

Bryant and daughter Gianna were killed, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash in January.

The team displayed photos showing Bryant at the stadium over the years on the videoboard before the game, including one with Bryant and Sandy Koufax. The Dodgers came on the field wearing either Bryant’s No. 8 or 24 jerseys.

They, along with the Colorado Rockies, lined up for a video recounting Bryant’s life narrated by Vin Scully. Bryant was shown giving the traditional call of “It’s time for Dodger baseball!” at Game 4 of the 2018 World Series.

The Dodgers hit seven home runs to power past the Rockies 11-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.