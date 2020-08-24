Firefighters investigate cause of fire destroying Elks Lodge in Kimberling City, Mo.

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

A five-alarm fire destroyed the Kimberling City Elks Lodge Sunday night. Firefighters are investigating what caused it.

Fire crews responded to the lodge around 7:30 p.m. It took firefighters around fix hours with the lodge smoldering.

Exalted ruler Ray Koca was at dinner when he was told about the fire, and started heading towards his lodge.

“I was about 10 minutes away and saw a lot of smoke in the sky, knew this was not good, uh, got to the lodge, it was totally engulfed in fire,” said Koca.

And while everything in the building burned, it could have been worse.

“Thank God, nobody was hurt, there was nobody in the building,” said Koca.

Responding firefighters faced a very hot, quickly moving fire.

“The fire broke through the roof, and once it did that, it vented, and, uh, it sucked all the smoke where they could see, and by that time the ceiling started collapsing inside and everything else, so it had been burning a pretty good while before we even got the call,” said Brian McNevin, Southern Stone County Fire Marshal.

For Koca, losing the lodge is tough. And battling his emotion, he let me know they’ll be back.

“We’re gonna rebuild from the ashes,” said Koca.

Fire Marshal Brian McNevin said they received some unexpected help on this fire. A couple of Springfield and Kansas City firefighters pitched in when they saw what was happening.

