Advertisement

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake endorses Biden

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Flake was one of President Donald Trump's most consistent Republican critics in the Senate. He penned an Op Ed in The Washington Post in support of Trump's impeachment.

Flake retired from the Senate at the end of his term in 2019, saying he was out of step with the Republican Party in the era of Trump. He later wrote a book, "Conscience of a Conservative," that was a critique of Trump.

Flake is one of more than two dozen former Republican lawmakers to announce their support for “Republicans for Biden.” Former Reps. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania, Jim Greenwood of Pennsylvania, Jim Leach of Iowa, and Sen. John Warner of Virginia are among former Republican lawmakers who also have endorsed Biden.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Russian dissident under police protection at German hospital

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Russian dissident Alexei Navalny remains in critical but stable condition in a Berlin hospital where he is being treated after a suspected poisoning, with special protective details on hand to ensure his safety, German officials said Monday.

National

GRAPHIC: Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute, setting off a night of protests and unrest in which officers fired tear gas and demonstrators apparently hurled objects back at them and set fire to parked cars.

National Politics

Delegates ready to renominate Trump at Charlotte convention

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.

National Politics

Jim Bakker gets PPP loans during legal fight on fraud claims

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
When the U.S. government extended pandemic hardship loans to thousands of religious institutions, Jim Bakker and Morningside USA, his ministry in Blue Eye, Missouri, were among the most high-profile recipients.

National Politics

Top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway to leave White House

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Conway, Trump's campaign manager during the stretch run of the 2016 race, was the first woman to successfully steer a White House bid, then became a senior counselor to the president.

Latest News

National Politics

Republican National Convention Day One: GOP roll call

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Republicans begin their rebuttal to the Biden-Harris ticket's case for the White House.

National

'Never Trump' movement grows ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Republican National Convention begins Monday, but President Trump doesn't have the full support of the GOP.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and (not so) humid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

National

Tropical Storm Marco closes in on Louisiana as Laura buffets Cuba

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Despite Marco's weakening, a storm surge of up to 4 feet was forecast for parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi.

News

CoxHealth opens and expands new school care program at Meyer Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
Initially, the new program was just for children of the CoxHealth staff. They’re now expanding it to include OTC, Drury, and Evangel employees since those schools are supplementing the teaching assistants and tutors for the program.