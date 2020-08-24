Advertisement

Harrison mayor posts controversial Facebook post on city page

A controversial Facebook post by a local mayor has sparked outrage from some and support from others.   The Harrison mayor posted the statement regarding the Black Lives Matter movement on the city's Facebook page, but he deleted it about an hour later.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Some people who live in Harrison, like Keetah Williams, said they understand where the Harrison mayor is coming from on Facebook in a recent post.

“That post may not have been worded the best way, but I really appreciate that he’s supporting his community that has been attacked,” Williams said.

Mayor Jerry Jackson posted on the city’s Facebook page ‚saying police brutality doesn’t exist here, and Harrison was peaceful before two people arrived with their Black Lives Matter agenda.

”We’ve all been accused of being members of the Klan, and it’s just ridiculous,” Williams said.

She said over the past few months, Black Lives Matter activists have really come after people in Harrison on social media.

”A lot of the community has been really upset with all of the bullying and harassment that we have been receiving from some of these individuals,” Williams said.

In his post, the mayor also said Jeff Crockett, who owns billboards in the city, should remove the Black Lives Matter billboards.

”It just makes a statement. And like I commented on Jerry’s post last night, ‘Black lives really do matter,’” Crockett said.

He said a woman who doesn’t live in the community has driven through the city multiple times and would see the White Pride billboard paid for by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

”They disturbed her for years,” Crockett said.

She started a GoFundMe page to pay for the three Black Lives Matter billboards in the city.

Williams said she doesn't have a problem with the billboard or the message, just the way some people on Facebook are sending it.  

"If you disagree with what they say, they go right after you, attacking," Williams said. 

She also said the mayor has spoken out about the White Pride billboard as well.

Crockett said he’s not sure why the mayor made his post, but that it isn’t a good look for Harrison. He said it’s also not good for the economy, and businesses looking to come into the city.

“People may be well-intentioned, but to say the wrong things at this time is just not the right thing to do,” Crockett said.

The post was deleted an hour after it was put up Sunday night. The mayor did not want to go on camera, and the two other people he named in the post did not get back to us.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

