Leigh’s Lost and Found: The first place you need to check for a lost pet in Springfield

Be sure to check animal control's website if you've lost a pet.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, an important reminder about the first website you need to check if you’ve lost a pet in Springfield, which is animal control.

You’ll find it on the city of Springfield’s government website. Just click on the the Health department and find the link for animal control.

The site gives you the option to view a slide show of the animals currently there or you can choose a album to browse through.

Each picture includes a reference number underneath it and the gender of the animal. Right now, there are just under 20 dogs being held.

Animal control also occasionally picks up cats as well. Just choose the cat album. Right now they only have three.

Be sure to check back every day since they update it often. You can click the link above to see both dog and cat galleries.

And don’t forget to check out the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page, where anyone can post a lost or found animal at any time.

