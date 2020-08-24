Advertisement

Missouri State University reports 141 cases of COVID-19 in first week of classes

Missouri State University
Missouri State University(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Missouri State University reports 141 new cases of COVID-19 after the first week of classes.

The school reported 38 cases the week before. Public health officials and the Missouri State response team will work together to determine who an individual may have come into close contact with. If you have had a close contact with a known positive case of COVID‑19, you will be contacted by the local health department or the Missouri State response team and asked to quarantine.

Missouri State established a COVID‑19 Response Team working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to assist with contact tracing for individuals affiliated with campus who have tested positive. The response team relies on county public health experts to determine protocols for how to handle positive tests of faculty, staff or students. These protocols guide the assessment of positive cases and identifying those who require quarantine.

Due to the current community spread of COVID‑19, all individuals should monitor for symptoms.

