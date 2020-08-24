Advertisement

Monett, Mo. woman scratches off $50,000 prize

Kelsey Paternostro of Monett claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket.
Kelsey Paternostro of Monett claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) -

Kelsey Paternostro of Monett claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket.

She purchased the winning ticket at Pack & Go, 310 S. Kyler St., in Monett. “Treasure Hunt” is a $3 ticket that went on sale Dec. 30, 2019. More than $3.8 million in unclaimed prizes remain in the game, including one more top prize of $50,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Alternatively, winning tickets may be claimed by mail.

In FY19, players in Barry County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $600,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $2.8 million went to education programs in the county.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board deadlocked over vacant seat appointment

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
A judge may have to decide who fills a vacant seat on the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board of Directors, as the two board members are at an impasse.

News

Harrison mayor posts controversial Facebook post on city page

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A controversial Facebook post by a local mayor has sparked outrage from some and support from others.  The Harrison mayor posted the statement regarding the Black Lives Matter movement on the city's Facebook page, but he deleted it about an hour later.

News

Springfield man charged with sex crimes dating back to 2015

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Allan Ballou, 69, faces 12 counts ranging from molestation to statutory sodomy.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Latest News

News

Prosecutors charge ex-Willard High School coach with sex crimes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Timothy Magee coached soccer at Willard High School. School administrators say he no longer works for the district.

News

Arkansas’ governor encouraged by recent decline in cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.

News

Missouri State University reports 141 cases of COVID-19 in first week of classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Public health officials and the Missouri State response team will work together to determine who an individual may have come into close contact with.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and (not so) humid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Local

St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, to defend show of weapons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The McCloskey case drew Trump's attention, especially after Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed felony unlawful use of a weapon charges in July.

KY3

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After Trump's renomination, much of the action is shifting to Washington, where Republicans will spend the week trying to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.