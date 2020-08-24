Advertisement

Prosecutors charge ex-Willard High School coach with sex crimes

Timothy Magee/Greene County Jail
Timothy Magee/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A former coach at Willard High School faces sex crime charges, accused of inappropriate relations with a student.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Glyn Magee, 49, with three counts of statutory sodomy in the second-degree.

Investigators say he had inappropriate relations with a student in the summer of 2009. Detectives claim the relations happened at Magee’s home while his wife was away at work. Investigators claim he admitted to having sexual relations with the student three or four times.

Magee coached soccer at Willard High School. School administrators say he no longer works for the district.

A judge set bond at $25,000. A judge said he could not have any contact with any children besides his own.

The Willard School District released this statement to KY3 News:

Saturday morning, Willard Public Schools was notified of the arrest of Tim Magee. While the District cannot provide specific information regarding personnel or student matters, any time there are allegations of this kind against an employee of the District, we immediately report the allegations to law enforcement and actively cooperate with their investigation, while also performing an internal investigation into the matter. The District is committed to protecting our students and ensuring we have a safe learning environment. The District has been and will continue to work with law enforcement in their investigation into the serious charges against Mr. Magee, who is no longer an employee of Willard Public Schools. 

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board deadlocked over vacant seat appointment

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
A judge may have to decide who fills a vacant seat on the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District Board of Directors, as the two board members are at an impasse.

News

Harrison mayor posts controversial Facebook post on city page

Updated: 18 minutes ago
A controversial Facebook post by a local mayor has sparked outrage from some and support from others.  The Harrison mayor posted the statement regarding the Black Lives Matter movement on the city's Facebook page, but he deleted it about an hour later.

News

Monett, Mo. woman scratches off $50,000 prize

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Kelsey Paternostro of Monett claimed a $50,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Treasure Hunt” Scratchers ticket.

News

Springfield man charged with sex crimes dating back to 2015

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Allan Ballou, 69, faces 12 counts ranging from molestation to statutory sodomy.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ governor encouraged by recent decline in cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He briefed the state Monday from Little Rock.

News

Missouri State University reports 141 cases of COVID-19 in first week of classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Public health officials and the Missouri State response team will work together to determine who an individual may have come into close contact with.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and (not so) humid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Robert Hahn
After another very warm and sunny day across the Ozarks on Sunday, we’ll see mainly fair skies, outside of a few high clouds, through the overnight hours and into the day on Monday. Some fair weather clouds will be possible Monday afternoon, but otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine.

Local

St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, to defend show of weapons

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The McCloskey case drew Trump's attention, especially after Democratic St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed felony unlawful use of a weapon charges in July.

KY3

Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After Trump's renomination, much of the action is shifting to Washington, where Republicans will spend the week trying to convince the American people that the president deserves a second term.