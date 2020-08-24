Prosecutors charge ex-Willard High School coach with sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A former coach at Willard High School faces sex crime charges, accused of inappropriate relations with a student.

Prosecutors charged Timothy Glyn Magee, 49, with three counts of statutory sodomy in the second-degree.

Investigators say he had inappropriate relations with a student in the summer of 2009. Detectives claim the relations happened at Magee’s home while his wife was away at work. Investigators claim he admitted to having sexual relations with the student three or four times.

Magee coached soccer at Willard High School. School administrators say he no longer works for the district.

A judge set bond at $25,000. A judge said he could not have any contact with any children besides his own.

The Willard School District released this statement to KY3 News:

Saturday morning, Willard Public Schools was notified of the arrest of Tim Magee. While the District cannot provide specific information regarding personnel or student matters, any time there are allegations of this kind against an employee of the District, we immediately report the allegations to law enforcement and actively cooperate with their investigation, while also performing an internal investigation into the matter. The District is committed to protecting our students and ensuring we have a safe learning environment. The District has been and will continue to work with law enforcement in their investigation into the serious charges against Mr. Magee, who is no longer an employee of Willard Public Schools.

