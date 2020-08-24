School starting back up: What law enforcement want drivers to keep in mind

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For many, it probably will feel a bit strange to see flashing lights, yellow buses and school zone signs blinking on the side of the road after several months without any of that.

But many schools around the Ozarks return Monday. Local police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol want drivers to be just as ready as the kids heading back to school.

“It has been a long time since our children have been in school, but they are going back and a lot of them are going back in-person,” MSHP trooper Sam Carpenter said. “So the buses, the kids walking and riding their bikes, it is all starting again.”

After several months of shutdowns during the pandemic, it is no doubt it may seem a bit unfamiliar at first.

“As with anything, when we go a long period of time not doing something, we become a little complacent and we forget certain rules and aspects,” Carpenter said.

That is why Carpenter said it might not be a bad idea for people to freshen up on some of the laws regarding school buses and other school-related issues.

”If you are following a school bus, you always have to stop with it,” he said. “If you are on a two-lane road with the center turn lane, all the traffic still has to stop. The only time you do not have to stop for a school bus loading or unloading a child is if you are on a four lane that either has a center divider or a four lane with a turn lane.

He said every year people try and drive past a bus even when the stop sign pops out and lights begin flashing.

“It is not only illegal but it is incredibly dangerous,” Carpenter said. “Because you never know when a child is going to walk out in front of the bus.”

He said just last year there were more than 1,000 wrecks involving school buses. Of those wrecks, about 471 people were injured and 3 died.

But Carpenter said staying alert behind the wheel and brushing up on the rules can help prevent future incidents.

”It is really simple,” he said. “Just be careful around the schools. Slow down. Take your time.

And of course another issue he mentioned was cellphone use while driving. Distraction is the leading cause of most car wrecks, Carpenter said.

“Put your phone down,” he said. “It can wait. There is nothing so important that you need to crash your car or injure somebody. Let’s keep all our kids safe cause they’re excited to go back to school as well.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.