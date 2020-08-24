Advertisement

Springfield man rides trike cross-country to bring more awareness to Black Lives Matter movement

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield resident Patrick Grayson, is trying to draw more attention to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice issues by riding his trike across the country.

Patrick Grayson in South Dakota
Patrick Grayson in South Dakota(Malcolm Stewart)

“I’ve always recognized the injustice, but felt powerless to really do anything to change it, you know systemically,” Grayson says.

He’s calling his movement “Three Slow Wheels For Justice.” The three wheels on his trike represent what he considers the three main pillars of justice: social, economic and environmental justice.

Patrick Grayson in South Dakota
Patrick Grayson in South Dakota(Malcolm Stewart)

“It’s slow and the wheels of justice turn very slowly. I think that every hill I climb on my trike is a very slow process, but it’s a metaphor for the struggle that people have been going through for centuries to try and achieve change,” Grayson says.

The idea came to him after George Floyd was killed and people were protesting, not only in Minneapolis, but across the country.

While he was in Oregon on a trip, his car caught fire and some people gave him money to help out. Grayson asked how he could re-pay them. They told him to pay it forward, and this is how he plans to do that.

“My silence was so much of a contributing factor to the issues that are pervasive in this country,” he says. “As long as people of privilege remain silent and remain complacent, then it’s hard for things to change.”

The journey started in Portland, and his stop in Springfield is only the half-way point. He travels nearly 100 miles daily, but he’ll be in Springfield for the next two weeks.

Patrick Grayson's trike on the journey
Patrick Grayson's trike on the journey(Patrick Grayson)

Grayson says the reaction from people he’s met along the way has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Occasionally I get the most common question, or the most common comment: All lives matter,” Grayson says. “And I try and have the discussion with people and explain to them why it’s important to point out the Black lives, that people of color, are the subject of so much systemic injustice in this country.”

According to Grayson, this has nothing to do with politics, but the inalienable rights people are promised in the constitution.

“If justice doesn’t work equally for everybody, then it works for nobody. So I really don’t understand why anyone, unless they feel threatened by that concept, would object,” he says.

Grayson will be leaving Springfield in September to head to his final destination, Washington D.C. He plans to get there by mid-October.

