Springfield Police Department K9 retires after 6 years on the force

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.

After more than six years with the Springfield Police Department, K9 Charlie will retire from the department following the promotion of his handler, Sgt. Michael Karnes.

Charlie, a Malinois from Denmark, first began with SPD in June of 2014. He was a model K9 and enjoyed working, whether it was tracking bad guys, searching buildings, conducting car sniffs, or doing article searches.

“My favorite thing about Charlie is his work ethic,” said Sgt. Karnes. “Charlie is methodical, intelligent and I know he is always going to give me his best effort. Charlie is the best partner I have ever had! He has kept me and other Officers safe every time. The bond I have with him, unless you are handler, is hard to describe into words.”

In retirement, Charlie will live with Sgt. Karnes as a pet and become part of his family. He will get to relax and enjoy life by playing outside in the yard or laying around the house.

The Springfield Police Department is grateful for K9 Charlie’s service and we wish him plenty of naps and lots of treats in retirement.

