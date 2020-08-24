Springfield Public Schools makes sure students get meals on virtual learning days

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Virtual students won’t be missing out on meals this year. Springfield Public Schools has a new program that provides take-home lunch and breakfast items for students on the days they’re working from home.

Whether you’re virtual, or in the building a few days a week, Springfield Public Schools is making sure students still have access to school lunch.

Keller said students in other districts could also have the take-home meal option.

“The USDA and DESE is offering waivers right now where parents can pick up meals,” she said. “Anybody that fills out the waivers can do this with their national school lunch program.”

SPS will make meals available for students to take home for use on days when they are learning from home.



Here's how:

⚫ Create an account on MyPayments Plus (link below)

⚫ Order meals



SPS will make meals available for students to take home for use on days when they are learning from home.

”We’ll have like shredded chicken sandwiches, hamburgers, turkey sandwiches, wraps, all of those kinds of things for the entrees, chicken salad, tuna salad, the cold vegetables were for today but we will have some of the canned vegetables they can heat up,” said Nutrition Services Director Kim Keller.

Keller said the meals are not free, like they were over the summer. She said parents need to order in advance.

”My meal pay plus is an option where they can put money on their account online,” Keller said. “They contacted us and have a way for parents to order meals ahead of time and we can have those ready for them to pick up."

If students qualify for free and reduced lunch, that will apply for these meals as well.

“With current situations, if your families situation has changed it’s always a good idea to fill out another free and reduced application,” Keller said.

Virtual students can grab their meals on Monday. They will have two pick up times: morning and afternoon. Students who attend class in person two days a week will be sent home with theirs.

”We are going to be asking for their student’s name and ID number both, so they’ll need to have those available for every student they’re picking up meals for,” Keller said.

Josette Littlefield’s son is starting off the year completely virtual. This morning, his family picked up his school meals for the week.

”The only reason I did get it was to give him a sense of normalcy so that he kind of felt like he was going to do things that other kids were doing," Littlefield said.

Her bag came packed with milk, fruit, veggies, breakfast bars and more. Her child’s favorite part?

”Chocolate milk and applesauce,” Littlefield said.

Parents do need to get their orders in by noon on Friday.

